| by Jack Landau |

and more news:

10 things you don’t know about the Bloor St. Viaduct as it turns 100 (Toronto Star)

Veteran club operator looks to reopen Toronto’s Chinatown-based Victory Theatre (Globe and Mail)

Council powerless to stop provincial takeover of TTC subway system, confidential city report says (Toronto Star)

Artists, TTC edge toward agreement over how to display contentious subway art (Globe and Mail)

Growing population in Toronto and Hamilton needs housing’s ‘missing middle,’ report says (Toronto.com)

Yorkdale Shopping Centre joins other malls by adding gender-neutral washroom (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland Hotel Opens Within an Abandoned Quarry (Shanghai)

AVLI on Atlantic Continues to Rise in Inglewood (Calgary)

Finishing Touches Underway at Stantec Tower (Edmonton)

Alberni Digs Deep Ahead of Construction (Vancouver)