| by Jack Landau |

and more news:

A 51-storey condo tower proposed for densely populated St. James Town has residents concerned (Toronto Star)

Transit union, Tory asks Ontario government to fix problems with Presto-card transition (Globe and Mail)

Critics call for more transparency on Toronto’s Quayside project (Toronto Star)

Metrolinx, New Stations and the Auditor General (Updated) (Steve Munro)

Ottawa and Toronto stand by Waterfront Toronto board (Globe and Mail)

Architect behind heritage building selling for $4.2 million may as well be called ‘the man who built the city’ (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

ION LRT Ready to Transform K-W as Final Trains Arrive (Kitchener-Waterloo)

New Calgary Opera Community Arts Centre Coming to Victoria Park (Calgary)

Augustana Church Redevelopment Pokes Above Grade (Edmonton)

Mirabel Site Digging Deep as Excavation Continues (Vancouver)