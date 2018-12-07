| by Jack Landau |

Since kicking off construction this past Spring, the early stages of work have been progressing for Diamante Development's Diamond Condominiums on Yonge, a 30-storey Scott Shields Architects-designed tower between North York Centre and Finch subway stations. Following the completion of the project's shoring phase earlier this year, crews have been digging away for the site's six-level-deep excavation, paving the way for a construction milestone that was crossed this week.

Crane at the site of Diamond Condominiums, image by Jack Landau

On Wednesday afternoon, a road closure of Canterbury Place was required to use the street as a staging area to park a large mobile crane. It was then used to hoist individual crane parts into the pit, where they were bolted into place to form the site's tower crane. The image below shows the assembly underway, with the crane's mast section being lifted into place.

Crane mast section being lifted into place at Diamond site, image by Edward Skira

Next, the tower apex was hoisted into position and attached to the mast.

Crane's tower apex being lifted into place at Diamond site, image by Edward Skira

The crane’s jib arm, counterweights, and operator cab were the final parts installed.

Crane assembly at Diamond site, image by Edward Skira

The completed crane is now in place, ready to begin forming for foundations and the six-level, 390-space garage that. Before forming can begin, there is still plenty of excavation work left to do just south of the crane base, where a temporary earthen ramp has been serving as the main access point to the pit. The installation of the crane has introduced another means of moving heavy machinery in and out of the pit, allowing the ramp materials to start being excavated.

Crane at the site of Diamond Condominiums, image by Jack Landau

Once complete, the building will bring 385 condominium units to the neighbourhood. Residents will enjoy a selection of indoor amenity spaces appointed by Scott Shields Architects, and outdoor amenities designed by landscape architects Ferris + Associates Inc., while both residents and the public will have access to a new privately owned public space, or POPS, to front Churchill Avenue.

Diamond Condominiums on Yonge, image courtesy of Diamante

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

