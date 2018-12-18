| by Jack Landau |

Two more towers are gearing up to join the growing skyline of Toronto's Humber Bay Shores community as construction heats up of Mattamy Homes and Biddington Group’s 53-storey Vita on the Lake and its 16-storey sibling to the south, Vita Two. The taller first phase of the Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed community kicked off construction about 13 months ago, with Vita Two following almost exactly one year later.

Crane for Vita and shoring rig for Vita Two, image by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

In the just over one year since Vita started construction, shoring and excavation have paved the way for the ongoing forming of the main portion of the site's six underground levels. Portions of the P6, P5, and P4 levels are now in place, and will eventually extend into the Vita Two site to the south.

Parking garage taking shape for Vita on the Lake, image by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

Vita Two began construction when a 2011-built presentation centre used to market the two phases was torn down earlier this Fall. By mid-November, crews from Deep Foundations Inc. arrived on the presentation centre's former footprint to begin the shoring process for Vita Two.

Shoring at the site of Vita Two, image by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

Photos of the site indicate that a system consisting of vertical steel piles and horizontal timber lagging is being used for the below grade retaining walls. If the Vita site to the north is any indication, tandem caisson wall and pile and lagging systems can be expected here to hold back the groundwater.

Shoring at the site of Vita Two, image by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

Once shoring is complete, crews will begin to dig down six storeys and connect the pit with the garage now being formed to the north. The combined underground will serve both buildings with 922 parking spaces, while a new section of Annie Craig Drive—an east-west local street gradually being built between Lake Shore and Marine Parade—will run above the garage between the podiums of the two towers.

Excavator at the site of Vita Two, image by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

While only one suite layout remains available in the 53-storey tower, several plans are still available at Vita Two, which offers one to three-bedroom configurations ranging in area between 591 ft² and 2,073 ft², and priced from the mid $600,000s. Residents of Vita Two will have access to a set of indoor amenities designed by GCB interior architecture inc., as well as outdoor spaces with landscape architecture by gh3.

Vita on the Lake and Vita Two on the Humber Bay Shores skyline, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.