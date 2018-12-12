| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Entertainment District will soon get another pair of towers, Plaza's Theatre District Residence. After brisk sales of suites in both Quadrangle-designed towers—the 49-storey south tower is all condos, the 48-storey north tower, known as Encore at Theatre District, is a condo/hotel mix—the project is advancing through the final steps in the approvals process.

Zoning approval of the proposal from the OMB/LPAT led to a finalized Site Plan Approval (SPA) being submitted to the City in late October. The first site preparation permits were filed for in August, seeking stand-alone excavation, shoring, and soil remediation. Demolition permits were issued in late October and early November, priming the site for the arrival of work crews. Most recently, applications for construction permits of the two towers were filed.

Encore at Theatre District (R) and first phase (L), image via submission to City of Toronto

The recent SPA application includes changes to the exterior, with documents detailing various cladding materials. The complex's lowest levels are to be clad in red brick to complement the Victorian townhomes that are being incorporated along Widmer Street. Above, the two podiums are to be clad in buff brick with vertical projecting accents, framing punched windows with operable panes and louvres. The towers are nearly twins, not identical, clad primarily in a window wall system with silver-grey spandrel panels, glass balcony railings, and contrasting strips of aluminum panels running vertically up the faces, accenting the tower facades.

Plaza confirms that construction of the project will commence in 2019, with the on-site presentation centre now being removed in advance of the arrival of construction crews. Once complete, the project will bring 640 condominium units across the site, and a 353-suite hotel on the first 28 floors of the north tower. The hotelier is yet to be announced.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.