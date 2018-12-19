| by Jack Landau |

Construction is moving along on the third phase tower at The Daniels Corporation's high-rise development at Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton in Mississauga. We last checked in on the 19-storey, Kirkor Architects-designed Arc at Erin Mills back in September, when forming of the tower was just topping out.

Looking north to Arc at Daniels Erin Mills, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Cladding installation has progressed significantly in the three months since, when the building was partially enclosed with cladding as high as the 14th floor. The bulk of the tower is now sealed off in a window wall system with reflective glazing, dark grey mullions, and dark grey spandrel panels, while portions of the first three levels have begun to receive their curtainwall finishes.

Looking west to Arc at Daniels Erin Mills, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The sculptural form of the tower is now being highlighted by the installation of balcony finishes, taking the form of a mix of white perforated metal and clear glazing. The metal and glass sections alternate in an undulating pattern, adding a series of flowing curves to the tower exterior that contrast with the dark window wall finishes.

Balcony detail of Arc at Daniels Erin Mills, image by UT Forum contributor Jasonzed

Balcony finishes now stretch as high as the 13th floor, giving a clearer picture of how the project will look once construction wraps up.

Looking south to Arc at Daniels Erin Mills, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The departure of Arc from the standard boxy suburban high-rise aesthetic is setting the tone for future phases of the community, which will build on the architectural language being established by Arc. Also designed by Kirkor, these next phases are proposed to bring three additional towers to a site kitty-corner across Eglinton Avenue and Erin Mills Parkway from the first three towers, doubling the size of the community.

Future phases of Daniels Erin Mills, image via kirkorarchitects.com

