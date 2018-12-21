| by Jack Landau |

Construction has moved into the later stages on Allied Properties REIT and RioCan's King Portland Centre complex in the King West area of Toronto. Set to wrap up next year, the Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed development is bringing a 13-storey office building to King Street West, and a 15-storey residential potion called Kingly Condos to Adelaide Street West. Both are closing in on early 2019 completions.

Base of King Portland Centre, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Along King Street, the commercial/office component is closest to completion. Curtainwall cladding now encloses the tower floorplates which notably curve at the corners, while the squared-off podium floors are notable for their brick framing. Some of the brick has gone up through the use of brick-impregnated precast panels, but it's the laying of individual bricks to finish off the two-storey high arches that mark the ground realm here that has caught our eye recently.

Brick installation at King Portland Centre, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

While unmistakably modern, King Portland Centre's real brick facing blends the building into the heritage context on King Street West. A pair of retail spaces—potential restaurants—will continue the commercial strip along the King Street sidewalk.

Base of King Portland Centre with bricked arches, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

To the north on Adelaide Street West, Kingly Condos is also progressing. Much of the tower has been enclosed in brick panels framing warehouse-style multi-pane windows. Up top the brick gives way to precast concrete. Photos from early December show cladding installation nearing the top of the building, while ground level arches will soon get the same brick treatment seen on the King Street side of the complex.

Kingly Condos, image by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

Construction is slated to wrap up over the coming months, bringing 302,000 ft² of office space, 29,000 ft² of retail space, and 132 residential condominium units to the King West neighbourhood.

King Portland Centre and Kingly Condos, image by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below.

* * *

