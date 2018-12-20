| by Jack Landau |

Plans are advancing for a new mid-rise development on the south side of The Queensway between Islington Avenue and Royal York Road in Etobicoke. The proposed 14-storey Teeple Architects-designed condominium development from First Avenue Properties and Latch Developments at 859 The Queensway was first proposed in September 2017, and planning has continued behind the scenes in the 15 months since.

Site of 859 The Queensway, image via Google Maps

The developers chose to appeal their rezoning application to the OMB in January 2018 due to City Council’s failure to render a decision on it within 90 days of the original submission. While an LPAT hearing is scheduled for November 2019, the project is advancing at the City in the meantime with an application for Site Plan Approval, reflecting an updated vision for what would be built if the rezoning application is approved.

Previous and current iterations of the design, images via submission to City of Toronto

The latest plan increases the previous proposal’s unit count by 10. A total of 238 condominium units are now proposed in a mix of 1 studio, 122 one-bedrooms, 106 two-bedrooms, and 9 three-bedrooms. 1,168 m² of ground floor retail—a slight increase over the previously proposed 1,149 m²—would animate the site's Queensway frontage. The site was previously occupied by a Firestone car repair shop.

Planning documents show an exterior envelope consisting of a window wall system with vision glass, spandrel glass, and metal panels, framed in bone-white precast panels. A metal and glass balcony railing system would complete the look.

Looking southwest to 859 The Queensway, image via submission to City of Toronto

A two-level underground garage is planned with a mix of 213 resident spaces, 40 visitor spaces, and 40 spaces for the retail component. 179 bicycle spaces are also proposed, with 162 for residents and 17 for visitors. Residents would have access to 460 m² of indoor amenity space and 476 m² of outdoor amenity space.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.