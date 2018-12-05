| by Jack Landau |

In the Spring of 2018, MOD Developments Inc. submitted plans to redevelop an existing rental apartment tower on Toronto's Charles Street with a new high-rise residential development. The initial plan for 55 Charles East called for a 55-storey, architectsAlliance-designed tower, which would have risen to the same level as the Casa III tower across the street to the north.

Location of 55-63 Charles Street East, image courtesy of MOD Developments

Following discussions with City staff, the plan has been resubmitted with major revisions, including changes to the building's height, density, and exterior expression. The revised submission has been reduced from its initial 55-storey, 180.13-metre height down to a new 48-storey, 159.35-metre height. A full redesign of the tower replaces the former sawtooth balcony pattern with a vertical striated pattern interrupted by a series of inset and projecting horizontally striped volumes.

Previous and current iterations of 55 Charles East, images via submission to City of Toronto

The building’s ground floor features a cabled curtainwall glazing system, while the six podium levels above it are clad in a mix of curtainwall glazing and aluminum panels.

55 Charles East, image via submission to City of Toronto

The tower is finished in a mix of window wall panels with glazing between strips of aluminum paneling. Glazed balcony guards are found in the projecting boxes. The mechanical penthouse level features a mix of curtainwall glazing and architectural louvers.

55 Charles East, image via submission to City of Toronto

Despite the reduction in height and floor count, the number of proposed units has actually increased slightly. This has ben accomplished by increasing the floor plate from the standard 750 m² that the City wants (to preserve sky views and to minimize shadow size) to 915 m². The plan now calls for 100 rental replacement units and 574 condominium units, in a mix of 102 studio units with average sites of 39.4 m², 373 one-bedroom units with average sizes of 53.6 m², 124 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 74.8 m², and 75 three-bedroom units with average sizes of 93.5 m². Residents would have access to a full level of amenities on the 7th floor, to include a 997.4 m² indoor amenity space connecting with a 676 m² outdoor space.

The proposal includes a four-level underground garage with 164 parking spaces, split amongst 137 resident spaces, 25 visitor spaces, and 2 spaces for institutional/other use. In addition, the proposal also provides 607 bicycle parking spaces.

