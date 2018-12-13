| by Ryan Debergh |

Following feedback from various City departments, Frastell Property Management has resubmitted their plans to develop an infill rental tower near Yonge and Eglinton in Midtown Toronto. Originally proposed in April of 2017, 50 Broadway aims to replace a surface parking lot associated with an existing 17 storey slab-style rental tower to its north fronting Erskine Avenue, also owned by Frastell.

The updated design of 50 Broadway, image courtesy of Frastell Property Management

Firstly, the number of units has been reduced from 147 units to 126 as smaller units have been combined to meet the City’s requirement of 10% 3 bedroom units. Now the building will be comprised of 13 three-bedroom units, 53 two-bedrooms, 48 one-bedrooms, and 12 studios. The average three-bedroom unit will be 1,140 ft², indicating that the apartments will be suitable for families looking to rent in the area. To match the reduction in units, 21 fewer parking spaces are proposed from the original 117.

The previous design of 50 Broadway, image courtesy of Frastell Property Management

The exterior of the Martin Simmons Architects-designed building has also been reconfigured-albeit using similar materials to the previous iteration. While the original proposal featured vertical masses of dark grey and beige precast brick panels, the new design opts for a checkerboard motif using similar materials. Black aluminum will frame the windows and balcony doors while the mechanical penthouse will be finished in grey metal louvres. Despite the exterior design changes, the massing of the tower has been largely unchanged as it complements the slab-style of its mid-century neighbours.

The updated design of 50 Broadway view from the south, image courtesy of Frastell Property Management

As part of the new plans, a 284.2 m² space has been allocated at the south east corner of the site to be dedicated as public parkland. It would expand an adjacent park dedication from 66 Broadway to the immediate east. Access to the underground garage has been relocated to the west side of the proposed building, allowing for a car-free, fully landscaped of a mid-block connection on the east side, which will allow pedestrians to access the new park on Broadway from Erskine Avenue.

The proposal was appealed to the OMB owing to the City's failure to render a decision within the required time. A hearing before the LPAT is scheduled to be held starting September 30, 2019.

We will return with additional updates as more information about the development becomes available. Want to learn more about this project? Take a look at the database file linked below, or join in on the discussion in the associated Forum thread.

* * *

