| by Jack Landau |

York University is moving forward with plans for a new School of Continuing Studies building at their main campus in northwestern Toronto. Months after a concept design was revealed, an application seeking Site Plan Approval from the City was submitted earlier this month. The striking new building proposed at the intersection of The Pond Road and James Gillies Street.

Perkins + Will—who won a design competition for the facility against shortlisted finalists HOK and the team of Gow Hastings Architects with Henning Larsen—have updated the plan with the elimination of some of the signature triangular windows, while simplifying the exterior expression around the ground floor.

York University: School of Continuing Studies, image via submission to City of Toronto

The main building envelope will take the form of silver anodized aluminum panels, each made up of four smaller triangular panels. The panels will frame triangular punched windows with clear glazing on the upper floors, and bird-friendly patterned glazing within 12 metres of the ground.

York University: School of Continuing Studies, image via submission to City of Toronto

The earlier concept plan called for approximately 9,000 m² of floor space in the building, now proposed at 10,315 m². The building's educational and faculty spaces are housed on five above-grade levels and one below-grade level. Basement level "00", set to house a mix of classroom, cafeteria, and mechanical rooms, would benefit from a double-height space allowing natural light to pour in from the floor above. Above, levels 1 through 4 would primarily house classroom space, while the fifth floor would contain a mix of offices, meeting spaces, workspaces for instructors, and a staff lounge.

Light well, York University: School of Continuing Studies, image via submission to City of Toronto

