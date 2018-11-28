| by Jack Landau |

A long-term rebuild of Toronto's Alexandra Park neighbourhood is well underway, following the successful mixed-income model being carried out in Regent Park. The incomplete street grid is being knit back into the city around it while parks and other neighbourhood amenities are being upgraded. The community's aging TCHC rental housing stock is being replaced with new retail apartments and townhomes, while new condo apartments and townhomes are being introduced to the mx too. The latest development of the regeneration is Tridel's SQ2 at Alexandra Park, now rising to the west of SQ, the first major new condo completed.

The 14-storey, Teeple Architects-designed SQ2 began construction in early 2017 with site clearing, followed by shoring and excavation. Forming of the building's underground levels was underway by last Fall, and in the year since, the tower has risen to a height of 12 storeys. With just two levels left to form, the project’s 16-month forming period is expected to conclude in December.

As it rises higher, exterior finishes have begun to materialize. Closely following the established aesthetic of its neighbour, SQ2 is being finished in a mix of dark and light aluminum panels. The building envelope installation is expected to wrap up in March, after eight months of cladding work.

As exterior work progresses, interior fit-out is just getting underway. This phase of construction is expected to continue for a total of 11 months, wrapping up next September. Phased occupancies can start sooner though, with the first residents expected to move in June, 2019. The building will bring a total of 169 condominium units to the neighbourhood just northwest of Spadina and Queen.

