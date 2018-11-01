| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back over five years for a view of change on Davenport Road just west of Yonge in Downtown Toronto. Back in September 2013, construction was four storeys above ground on The Yorkville Condominiums from Lifetime Developments, a 31-storey Wallman Architects-designed tower at McMurrich Street. The image below shows the building growing in front of the 25-storey The Florian condo, the next building west on Davenport.

The Yorkville Condominiums under construction, September 2013, image by Forum contributor androiduk

Returning to the same spot in October 2018, the long complete condominium tower has added 234 new homes to the neighbourhood, with a unique massing, copper-hued fins, and sections of gold-tinted windows, combining to add a unique presence to the Bloor-Yorkville skyline.

The Yorkville Condominiums, October 2018, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!