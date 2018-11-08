| by Jack Landau |

An interesting mid-rise intensification project on Yonge Street in Central Toronto is the subject of this week's Throwback Thursday. Back in July of 2016, a three-storey brick-clad commercial building at the southeast corner of Yonge and Roxborough was in the process of being stripped down to its structural steel skeleton. The building's preserved internal structure would form the structural base of Old Stonehenge and Clifton Blake Group's Hill and Dale Residences, a six-storey Studio JCI-designed luxury condo building named for its position at the meeting point between the Summerhill and Rosedale neighbourhoods.

Demolition for Hill and Dale Residences, July 2016, image by Forum contributor Benito

Two and a half years later, construction is wrapping up on the new development. The shape of the previous building can still be seen on the lower three levels, while three residential levels and a mechanical floor have been constructed above using structural steel. The building's exterior, consisting largely of mirror-finish glazing, is wrapping up on the upper levels, while commercial tenant Shoppers Drug Mart recently opened on the ground floor's Yonge frontage.

Hill and Dale Residences, November 2018, image by Forum contributor Benito

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!