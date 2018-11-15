| by Jack Landau |

This week’s Throwback Thursday turns the clocks back two years for a view of change on Bathurst Street, between Dundas and College streets in Downtown Toronto. Back in November 2016, excavation was well underway at the site of RioCan REIT's Bathurst College Centre, a 150,000 ft² Turner Fleischer Architects-designed commercial complex that replaced a former electronics supply store and an audio/video store.

Excavation for the Bathurst College Centre, November 2016, image by Forum contributor drum118

Returning to the scene in November 2018, crossing Bathurst to the east is the only way to get a view of the structurally-complete four-storey building. The commercial structure is now largely enclosed with a mix of bricks and glazing, and is expected to wrap up construction in the coming months. Upon completion, the Bathurst College Centre will introduce 80,000 ft² of retail space and 70,000 ft² of office space to this stretch of Bathurst.

Bathurst College Centre, November 2018, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!