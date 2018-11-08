| by Jack Landau |

50 kilometres southwest of Toronto, a new waterfront community is emerging in Grimsby. The first phase of LJM Developments' Waterview Condos project kicked off construction in 2015, and started welcoming its first residents and commercial tenants this summer. Immediately to the east on the QEW's North Service Road, construction is progressing on the follow up building set to contain phases two and three of the community.

Facing northeast to Waterview Condominiums, image courtesy of LJM

Following the design established by the 9-storey first phase, the second Icon Architects-designed building in the community is climbing towards its 15-storey final height following the resumption of construction. Work had been paused below grade as the final approvals were awaited; now approved, it's full steam ahead and forming of the tower is well underway.

Construction for second building at Waterview Condominiums, image courtesy of LJM

Currently stretching four storeys above grade with work underway on the fifth floor, the first of the building's stepbacks and projecting balconies have become apparent. A concrete bridge is now also evident, set to connect the second building with the second-floor rooftop terrace built as part of the first phase.

Construction for second building at Waterview Condominiums, image courtesy of LJM

The completed building will stand as Grimsby's tallest, bringing 178 new homes to the lakefront town. Residents of Waterview will have access to a selection of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, including a 10th storey outdoor terrace that offers views of Lake Ontario, the Niagara Escarpment, and distant the Toronto skyline.

Facing south towards the Waterview community, image courtesy of LJM

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.