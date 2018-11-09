| by Jack Landau |

Over the last few months, we’ve learned a lot about Saturday in Downsview Park, a new Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed condominium community from Mattamy Homes, coming to Keele Street in Toronto’s Downsview Park area. This weekend, the project will celebrate a marketing milestone with the Grand Opening of its new on-site presentation centre at 2995 Keele Street, where visitors will be treated to a preview of the new project.

The community's first building, a boutique 10-storey condo, is offering a range of 2 bedroom suites. Priced from the low-$500,000s including parking, with many offering spacious outdoor terraces and patios, these suites are geared towards multiple demographics including professionals, families, and first-time buyers.

Saturday in Downsview Park, image courtesy of Mattamy

Residents will have access to a selection of amenities set to include a glass-enclosed two-storey lobby featuring study nooks, communal meeting areas, and a 24/7 concierge service, as well as a party room complete with catering kitchen, dining room, an outdoor terrace. Other spaces on offer include a "gathering gallery", a landscaped courtyard, a fitness centre with a separate yoga studio, a children's playroom/flex space adjoining the party room, and a dog wash station.

Lobby, Saturday in Downsview Park, image courtesy of Mattamy

Complementing the amenities, the project's location next to Downsview Park offers residents 291 acres of outdoor living and nature, as well as programmed events like open-air concerts, a weekend Merchants Market with more than 500 vendors, and year-round sports activities. In addition, the location's proximity to Downsview Park GO and TTC station will allow for easy commuting around the city and surrounding region.

Saturday in Downsview Park, image courtesy of Mattamy

Those interested can visit the presentation centre's grand opening on Saturday November 10th and Sunday November 11th, with doors set to open at 11 AM.

