| by Jack Landau |

The block-long, bunker-esque Bloor Street facade of the Hudson’s Bay/Marriott Hotel complex at Yonge and Bloor in the heart of Toronto could soon get just a bit less monotonous. An application submitted to the City seeks Site Plan Approval for a new architectsAlliance-designed rooftop bar addition to the 6th floor of the Bloor Yorkville Marriott Hotel, as well as a modernized hotel entrance and an external elevator that would interrupt the building’s vast expanse of concrete surfaces.

Looking northwest to the 2 Bloor East addition, image via submission to City of Toronto

A new hotel entrance and parking/drop-off area would welcome guests on Bloor Street, clad in a mix of curtainwall glazing, stone cladding, and pre-finished steel louvers. Up top, a fritted cap-less curtainwall system framed in pre-finished zinc would cover levels 3 through 5 above the new entrance. The exterior-mounted elevator shaft would be clad in a fritted glass cap-less curtainwall system with low-reflective glass and bird-friendly patterns on the lowest 12 metres.

New entrance, 2 Bloor East addition, image via submission to City of Toronto

While listed as a 6th-floor bar based on the hotel's floor arrangement, the new addition is technically on the complex's 9th and 10th floors, and will offer a view of the changing Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. The addition would create 315 m² of new space, which will combine with the existing area to form a 497 m² bar area. To the west of the addition, an outdoor rooftop bar terrace will offer an additional 207 m² of space.

Looking northeast to the 2 Bloor East addition, image via submission to City of Toronto

