| by Jack Landau |

A new proposal submitted to the City of Toronto this month seeks rezoning and an official plan amendment to permit a mid-rise condominium on Mount Pleasant Rd., just south of Eglinton Avenue East. The proposal from the Rockport Group calls for a 9-storey Wallman Architects-designed mixed-use building at 733 Mt Pleasant, set to replace an existing two-storey building—a former funeral home—and its associated surface parking lot with new residential density.

Site of the proposed development, image via submission to City of Toronto

The building is proposed to reach a height of 33.3 metres measured to the top of a mechanical penthouse level. The proposal's massing along Mt Pleasant is broken up into four main volumes, with the lowest two-storey portion echoing the height and form of the two-storey commercial properties just south of the site. To the east, a series of terraced stepbacks would help to smooth the transition between the building’s taller west side and the low-rise conditions that exist to the east on Taunton Road.

733 Mt Pleasant would contain 58 condominium units, proposed in a mix of 10 one-bedroom units, 37 two-bedroom units, and 11 three-bedroom units. The building would be anchored to the existing retail strip with 196 m² (2,110 ft²) of retail space at grade, sharing the ground floor with a mix of mechanical, storage, bicycle parking, and residential lobby space.

Looking northeast to 733 Mt Pleasant, image via submission to City of Toronto

Levels two through eight would contain the building's residential suites, while the remaining 9th floor would consist of a mechanical penthouse wrapped in 116.3 m² of indoor amenity space and 128.3 m² of outdoor amenity space. Below grade, the site would be served by a single underground level containing a total of 26 vehicular parking spaces, with 20 for residents and 6 for visitors.