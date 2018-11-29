| by Ryan Debergh |

Menkes Developments recently unveiled a new public art piece in the lobby of its Sunlife Financial Tower development in Toronto's burgeoning South Core area. Infinite Energy II, a sculpture by world renowned Japanese Artist Mariko Mori, was recently installed in the 35 storey office tower’s lobby.

Lobby at One York Street, image courtesy of Menkes Developments

Mori, the daughter of an art historian and an inventor, tends to explore themes of life, death, reality, and technology in her work. According to her, this specific piece “reflects our common faith of endless renewal and a regenerating force for life”. The installation features a spiralling white ribbon that plays with the light and shadow projected from the LED lighting below. The ribbon spans the height of the lobby before reaching a mirror, infinitely extending the spiral into the ceiling.

Infinite Energy II, image courtesy of Menkes Developments

The sculpture joins two other art pieces in the building. Banksy’s 'Guard with Balloon Dog' was acquired by Menkes in 2011 when they purchased the Workers Compensation Board (WCB) building on which it was painted. That piece now sits opposite Johnson Chou’s ‘Speculum’ which uses polished stainless steel to vault over the PATH corridor and reflect the Banksy Original down the long hall.

Johnson Chou's 'Speculum' reflecting Banksy's 'Guard with Balloon Dog', image by Craig White

Infinite Energy II was constructed from fibreglass, foam, acrylic mirror, and aluminum and was originally assembled from 12 different parts before it was hoisted up for display. The piece was chosen by Menkes to be complimentary to the scale of the floor-to-ceiling glass lobby.

In the photo below, Peter Menkes, President of Commercial/Industrial at Menkes Developments, stands with artist Mariko Mori at the unveiling of Infinite Energy II.

Mariko Mori and Peter Menkes, image courtesy of Menkes Developments

