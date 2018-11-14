| by Jack Landau |

With the successful sales of the 49-storey first phase at Plaza's Theatre District Residence, marketing is underway for the second phase of the Quadrangle-designed complex in Toronto's Entertainment District. Dubbed Encore at Theatre District, the 48-storey second-phase north tower will rise to the same 157-metre (512 foot) height as the first phase, containing a yet-to-be-named hotel as high as level 23, and 120 condominium units above.

Encore at Theatre District (R) and first phase (L), image via submission to City of Toronto

16 different suite layouts are now available as part of the initial release of units, available in one through three-bedroom layouts, and between 509 and 1,262 ft² in area. Towards the smaller end of this range, layout 1B is a one-bedroom suite offering 569 ft² of living area. Located on floors 27 through 36, the suite layout offers a northeast exposure.

Layout 1B, Encore at Theatre District, image courtesy of Plaza

Stepping up in size, layout 2-C is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom floorplan sized at 721 ft². Found on floors 27 through 48, this suite is centred around a large combined living/dining/kitchen area, and features a south-facing balcony.

Layout 2-C, Encore at Theatre District, image courtesy of Plaza

The largest floorplan on offer at Encore is layout 3-E, a three-bedroom penthouse suite with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a powder room. At 1,262 ft² in area, this suite offers a south facing balcony benefitting from the penthouse levels’ elevated vantage point.

Layout 3-E, Encore at Theatre District, image courtesy of Plaza

