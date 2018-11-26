| by Jack Landau |

With approvals in place and sales underway, LJM Developments will soon advance on their King's Park Condominiums development at Highway 8 and King Street in the Stoney Creek area of Hamilton. The 6-storey condominium development designed by RAW will bring a limited collection of 93 suites to the site, offered in one, two, and two-bedroom+den layouts, and priced from the mid-$200,000s.

King's Park Condominiums, image courtesy of LJM

A range of floorplans are available, larger and with lower prices than typically seen 50 kilometres to the northeast in Toronto. Among the building's one-bedroom offerings, the Manchester layout offers 739 ft² of indoor living space plus a 54 ft² south-facing balcony. This unit is centred around an L-shaped combined kitchen/living/dining room.

Manchester layout at King's Park, image courtesy of LJM

Stepping up in area, the Brentwood is one of the building's two-bedroom layouts, located on the ground floor, and boasting a 158 ft² terrace that faces north and east. The suite offers 898 ft² of indoor living space, including two bathrooms.

Brentwood layout at King's Park, image courtesy of LJM

Among the larger suites on offer within the building, the Montgomery is a two-bedroom+den, found on the second floor. The unit offers 989 ft² of indoor living space, plus a 56 ft² balcony facing south and west.

Montgomery layout at King's Park, image courtesy of LJM

King's Park's proximity to the QEW and the future Confederation GO Station (opening next year) is proving an attractive option for commuters as well as locals.

