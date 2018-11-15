| by Jack Landau |

The long-awaited redevelopment of North York's Newtonbrook plaza draws nearer as marketing continues for the 34-storey first phase of Aoyuan Property Holdings' multi-tower M2M Condos community on Yonge Street. The south tower of the Wallman Architects-designed development is the first to be marketed, and a new set of renderings offer a glimpse into the building's suite interiors by designers U31.

M2M Condos, image courtesy of Aoyuan Property Holdings

Suites in M2M's south tower will feature open-concept layouts featuring approximately 9-foot ceilings with smooth painted finishes, wide plank laminate flooring. Suites will benefit from low “e” double glazed windows with thermally broken aluminum frames and clear glazing, filling the spaces with natural light while minimizing solar gain and heat loss. Other efficiency features include Energy Star appliances, programmable thermostats, and water-efficient faucets and appliances.

Suite interior, M2M Condos, image courtesy of Aoyuan Property Holdings

Kitchens will offer designer cabinetry with a selection of woodgrain or solid colour finishes, and choice of hardware, as well as quartz composite countertops. Appliances include built-in contemporary smooth cooktop, built-in retractable hood fan with cabinetry matching front panel, built-in contemporary convection wall oven, built-in microwave with trim kit, built-in dishwasher with cabinetry matching front panel, all 24” in depth. Studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom + den, and two-bedroom suites will include 24” fully integrated built-in refrigerator-freezer with cabinetry matching front panels, while larger suites will include 30” stainless steel freestanding refrigerator-freezers.

Kitchen, M2M Condos, image courtesy of Aoyuan Property Holdings

Bathrooms at M2M will feature designer selected bathroom accessories, quartz countertops, porcelain floor tiles, and designer vanity cabinet with a selection of woodgrain or solid colour finishes. Bathrooms offer the choice of a white soaker tub or shower with acrylic base as per plan. Walk-in showers will include frameless tempered glass enclosures, while soaker tubs include porcelain full-height tub surround and shower wall tiles.

Bathroom, M2M Condos, image courtesy of Aoyuan Property Holdings

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.