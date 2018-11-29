| by Jack Landau |

For the bulk of the 13 years that Toronto's Regent Park community has been under redevelopment, The Daniels Corporation's presentation centre at 500 Dundas Street East has served as an information hub for the various condominium developments that have contributed to the area over the years. The latest project being marketed at the Regent Park sales centre is the Artworks Tower, a 33-storey, Quadrangle-designed tower coming to the northwest corner of Dundas and River Streets.

Model of Artworks Tower in neighbourhood context, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Inside the presentation centre, visitors will find material on suite layouts, finishes, amenities, and scale models offering a look at the project's design. Two scale models are on display here; one placed in context with models of the whole neighbourhood (above), and another larger model providing an up-close look the Artworks Tower complex (below).

Scale model of Artworks Tower, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The larger model includes plenty of detail, showing the building's brick and glass exterior, as well as finer points like the ground-floor retail spaces, public realm enhancements, and podium rooftop amenities.

Scale model of Artworks Tower, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Artworks Tower offers 341 suites in one-to-three-bedroom layouts, and priced from the high $300,000s. Another 110 suites will follow in an 11-storey boutique building to the west, rising from the shared podium.

Scale model of Artworks Tower, image by Forum contributor skycandy

