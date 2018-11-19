| by Jack Landau |

Last week, we covered a new submission with the City of Toronto seeking final approval on design refinements for Graywood Developments and Alterra Group's Wonder Condos. Designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects, with heritage elements overseen by specialists GBCA Architects, the project will be adding 286 new homes to Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood, including a selection of loft suites that capitalize on the building's fusion of old and new architecture.

Wonder at 462 Eastern Avenue, image courtesy of Graywood/Alterra

A limited collection of 13 "Hard Loft" suites will occupy two preserved bays of the existing four-storey former Brown’s Breads and Weston Bakery building. The bakery facades will feature modified windows that allow more natural light to penetrate, adjusted to meet residential standards. Inside, exposed I-beams and ductwork, as well as industrial-style lighting, offer a minimalist aesthetic that draws from the site's past.

Loft suite at Wonder, image courtesy of Graywood/Alterra

Lofts will feature ceiling heights ranging from 14 to 17 feet, with premium features like real brick veneer and metal stairs with open risers and glass railings on two storey suites. Kitchens will feature integrated exposed metal shelving, plus islands with a dining table and integrated appliances. An upgraded appliance package offers a 30” induction range, a 30” industrial hood, and a 36” fridge. Other finishes for these suites include engineered hardwood or concrete-like tile flooring, and floor to ceiling bedroom windows with black trim and mullions.

Loft suite at Wonder, image courtesy of Graywood/Alterra

The lofts are available in one-bedroom+den and two-bedroom+den layouts, ranging in size from 708 to 1,478 ft², and priced starting from $899,900. Suites currently released in this collection will be found on levels 2 through 5, offering predominantly south-facing views, as well as views looking west back towards the city centre.

Loft suite at Wonder, image courtesy of Graywood/Alterra

