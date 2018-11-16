| by Jack Landau |

Marketing is kicking into gear for Evermore at West Village, the third phase in Tridel's West Village community at Eva Road and Highway 427 in Etobicoke. The 28-storey Kirkor Architects-designed condominium tower will bring another 204 homes to the community, with sizes ranging from 778 to 1,229 ft². We've already taken a look at the building's general details, as well as its suite interiors, and today we're back for a look inside the project's amenity offerings.

Evermore at West Village, image courtesy of Tridel

Evermore dedicates the bulk of its ground floor to amenities. Featuring interiors by GCB interior architecture inc., a layout of this floor shows the full scope of the indoor offerings, while even more will be available to residents just outside.

Amenity plan for Evermore at West Village, image courtesy of Tridel

Residents and visitors will enter via a lobby at the south end of the building facing the drive court. This double-height space will feature a 24-hour concierge, as well as seating/waiting areas. A warm palette of finishes includes wood and stone, while large expanses of floor-to-ceiling glass will allow natural light to fill the space.

Lobby, Evermore at West Village, image courtesy of Tridel

The project includes separate spaces for children and youth, with a range of recreational offerings. A kids zone will include an indoor playroom with various activity spaces, as well as a striking feature wall with a mix of warm wood and colourful finishes, as well as plush cubby holes. Hexagonal shapes and primary colours are present throughout the space, including the feature wall and flooring. This space will also feature its own outdoor terrace.

Kids zone, Evermore at West Village, image courtesy of Tridel

While the kids' room serves younger children, a youth hub offers spaces for the slightly older crowd. This amenity is equipped with high-speed internet, offering a mix of recreation and study spaces.

Youth zone, Evermore at West Village, image courtesy of Tridel

Another unique feature in the youth zone is a music room offering studio equipment.

Youth zone, Evermore at West Village, image courtesy of Tridel

Other indoor amenities include more familiar offerings like a guest suite, a party room, a dining room with kitchen, as well as a fitness studio and yoga studio.

Party room, Evermore at West Village, image courtesy of Tridel

An outdoor terrace with urban community gardens and areas for dining and entertaining will occupy the west end of the ground floor, with landscape designed by The MBTW Group | W Architect Inc . Due to changes in grade across the site, the west end of the P1 level will actually be above grade, with the first-floor terrace covering it above.

Amenity terrace, Evermore at West Village, image courtesy of Tridel

