| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view over Midtown Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area, where several planned and under-construction towers are promising years of growth for the local skyline. Captured by drone and submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this shot faces south over the neighbourhood from between Yonge and Duplex, with the Downtown skyline visible in the distance.

Midtown Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area, image by Forum contributor skycandy

