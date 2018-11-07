| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Ten York Street in Toronto's South Core neighbourhood, submitted by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy. The 65-storey, 224-metre, Wallman Architects-designed condominium tower is wrapping up construction as residents occupy their units.

Ten York Street Condos, image by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy

