| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a west-facing view of Toronto seen from a high-rise in the Distillery District. Submitted by Forum contributor Razz, this early morning shot shows buildings illuminated by the rising sun as dark clouds loom in the background.

Skyline from the Distillery District, image by Forum contributor Razz

