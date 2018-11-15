| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of new public art being installed at the base of One Bloor East, a new 76-storey condo tower in Downtown Toronto. The new dynamic installation by artist Ron Arad is known as "Safe Hands", and features a pair of twisting articulated arms reaching skyward. This shot by Forum contributor ADRM shows the installation still largely obscured by a protective blue membrane, while a single section of the arms' metallic finish has been revealed.

Safe Hands art installation at One Bloor East, image by Forum contributor ADRM

