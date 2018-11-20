| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view over Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood, currently in the midst of a major revitalization. Captured by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this drone shot shows the new apartment and condominium buildings built as part of the rebuild, while old mid-rise apartment blocks await redevelopment to the north.

Aerial view of Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.