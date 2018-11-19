| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the Harbour Plaza Residences' east tower in Toronto's South Core area. Submitted by Forum contributor jdoe1369, this view faces north, showing the exterior details of the architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower. The rising tower core of CIBC Square's first phase can be seen in the background.

Harbour Plaza Residences, image by Forum contributor jdoe1369

