| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day presents a view from Grange Park in Downtown Toronto. Submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this view faces southeast across the park, with the Financial District skyline acting as a backdrop for fall colours.

Fall in Grange Park, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.