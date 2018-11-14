| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Berczy Park in Downtown Toronto, where a recent Claude Cormier + Associés-led revitalization has transformed the wedge-shape park into a popular destination. Submitted by Forum contributor Froggy, this shot faces west through the park, showing off the urban space's colourful fall foliage.

Berczy Park in Downtown Toronto, image by Forum contributor Froggy

