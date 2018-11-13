| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of a crane disassembly at the Daniels Erin Mills site in Mississauga. Submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this shot shows a mobile crane assisting in the crane removal for the 19-storey Arc, the newest condominium tower in the Erin Mills community.

Crane removal for the 19-storey Arc at Daniels Erin Mills, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

