| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features yet another view of Fall colours in Toronto. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this drone-captured shot faces northwest from above the Glen Road bridge, with colourful treetops and the two-lane arch bridge in the foreground, with the Yonge and Eglinton skyline visible on the horizon.

Fall colours in Toronto, image by Forum contributor skycandy

