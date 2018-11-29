| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a window seat view of the city, captured from a commercial flight on approach to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Submitted by Bruce Macgowan, this view faces southeast over the city, showing everything from the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood in the north to the waterfront in the south.

View of Downtown Toronto from an airplane, image by Bruce Macgowan

