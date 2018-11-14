| by Jack Landau |

Community amenities often lag behind development in Toronto, and years of residential growth in the Fort York and CityPlace communities have left these new neighbourhoods in urgent need of public facilities like schools, community centres, and childcare facilities to support the over 20,000 new residents. This need is now being addressed with the construction of the Canoe Landing Centre, a new mixed-use facility at the east edge of Canoe Landing Park set to contain paired Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) elementary schools, plus a community recreation centre and a childcare facility.

Facing east to Canoe Landing Centre, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Designed by ZAS Architects, the two-and-three-storey facility kicked off construction in September 2017, and 14 months later, work is on track for the complex's planned Fall 2019 opening. The latest photos of the project reveal that the new buildings have reached structural completion, and insulation is now being installed in advance of the first exterior finishes.

Facing east to Canoe Landing Centre, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Exterior views show the first signs of sod being laid for the complex's accessible multi-planar, green, and active roof, featuring landscaping by The Planning Partnership.

Facing east to Canoe Landing Centre, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

A peek inside of the future community centre shows that the space is still in a very raw state as work begins to enclose the building. Once cladding seals off the exteriors, interior finishing work can begin. Once complete, the community centre will feature a 3,000 ft² indoor playground, designed and built by the Ontario Science Centre, as well as basketball courts and a community kitchen.

Community centre interior at Canoe Landing Centre, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Upon opening for the 2019-2020 school year, the TCDSB's Bishop Macdonell Catholic Elementary School and the TDSB's Jean Lumb Public School will each serve 550 children from kindergarten through grade eight, for a total capacity of 1,100 students.

Canoe Landing Centre, image courtesy of City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.