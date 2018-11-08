| by Jack Landau |

A proposal submitted to the City of Toronto seeks rezoning and Site Plan Approval to permit a new mid-rise office building in the industrial area of Leaside. To be known as the Leaside Innovation Centre, the proposal at 154 Wicksteed Avenue features a design by Studio Canoo Architecture that fits into a piece of land left over from a jog in the street's alignment.

Location of proposed Leaside Innovation Centre, image via submission to City of Toronto

The proposed 6-storey commercial building would reach a height of 24.3 metres, and contain a total of 7,126 m² of floor area split between 142 m² of ground-floor retail space and 6,984 m² of office space. With a massing that draws influence from the teardrop-shaped site, the building's floorplates are widest at the west end of the site, narrowing to a point at the east end, where a sheltered vehicle entryway has been carved out of the ground floor.

Leaside Innovation Centre, image via submission to City of Toronto

The building is proposed to be clad primarily in a mix of stone veneer, brick panels, and curtainwall glazing with spandrel panels. Renderings depict these materials arrayed in a staggered pattern of brick and glazed sections on levels two through five, with glazing making up the bulk of the building envelope on the ground floor and the stepped-back sixth floor.

Leaside Innovation Centre, image via submission to City of Toronto

The site would be served by a two-level underground parking garage containing 57 spaces, as well as a bicycle storage room and 18 outdoor short-term bicycle spaces. A public realm plan by landscape architects LANDinc aims to create a pedestrian-friendly environment at street-level, including a new parkette to be constructed just west of the building.

Landscaping plan, Leaside Innovation Centre, image via submission to City of Toronto

