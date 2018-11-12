| by Jack Landau |

Between the clusters of tall towers at Midtown Toronto's Yonge-Eglinton and Yonge-St. Clair intersections, the stretch of Yonge Street passing through the Davisville area is being populated with a new wave of mid-rise developments. Just north of Davisville subway station, construction is well underway at the site of one of these developments, a 9-storey, Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed condominium from Mattamy Homes and Biddington Group, called J. Davis House.

The first signs of activity were spotted in late 2017 with site clearing work, followed by shoring in the early months of 2018. Excavation of the site's two-level, underground parking garage had begun by March, bottoming out in May and making room for the installation of a tower crane and the start of forming. At the time of our last update on the project back in June, forming of the underground garage was in full swing, a task which has since wrapped up.

Facing north to J. Davis House, image by Edward Skira

Work has since risen above grade, with the latest photos of the site showing a completed ground floor and a partially-formed second level above. Walls and columns for the second floor are now evident, as crews begin to place a metal frame above in anticipation of the upcoming concrete formwork that will be used to shape the floor of the third level.

Forming above grade at J. Davis House, image by Edward Skira

Once construction of the building is complete, J. Davis House will bring 185 condominium units and 33 rental replacement units to Yonge Street. At ground level, the building will be anchored to the established retail stretch with 1,205 m² of retail space configured to handle as many as a dozen units, depending on how much space each retailer leases.

J. Davis House, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

