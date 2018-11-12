| by Jack Landau |

A new modern townhome community is coming to North Oshawa, set to bring an urban edge to a green-bordered 11-acre property just north on Simcoe Street from Taunton Road. Known as Ironwood Towns, the townhome neighbourhood by Podium Developments and Building Capital will bring a cluster of dwellings to a site tucked between Camp Samac and the Oshawa Creek.

Ironwood Towns, image courtesy of Podium/Building Capital

The buildings themselves feature a contemporary design by Icon Architects, rising four storeys and finished in a range of materials that help to give the individual homes on each block their own character. Stepbacks on the buildings form lower and upper terraces for residents to enjoy private outdoor space, while the community's surrounding natural setting offers hundreds of acres of valley land, forest and stream.

Amenities are inspired by the surrounding acres of protected ravine lands, with residents able to access a private landscaped park, a walking path, community gardens, an off-leash dog park, a children’s playground, and a sports field. Winter amenities will include a tobogganing hill, and an ice rink in the sports field area.

Amenities, Ironwood Towns, image courtesy of Podium/Building Capital

Ironwood Towns recently launched sales for its collection of 125 freehold townhomes, with prices in this release starting from the mid-$500,000s. The project's presentation centre—located at 1700 Simcoe Street North, Unit B—is now open, and can be visited for preview registrations Monday to Wednesday, 12 PM to 6 PM; Thursdays from 2 PM to 8 PM; and weekends from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Ironwood Towns, image courtesy of Podium/Building Capital

