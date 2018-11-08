| by Ryan Debergh |

The School of Architectural Studies at Toronto's George Brown College has partnered with Boston Architectural College to extend new opportunities to students looking to pursue their masters abroad. The agreement, which is two years in the making, will offer students currently studying at the School of Architectural Studies the option to enter directly into the Master of Architecture program at BAC and earn licensure in as little as 2 years.

From left to right: GB President Anne Sado, BAC President Glen S. Leroy, Dean of Construction & Engineering Tech Dr Adel Esayed

As one of the oldest architectural schools in the United States, Boston Architectural College offers a unique mix of education and practice as it requires its students to work for 3000 hours at an architectural firm before graduating. This allows students to gain valuable work experience in the United States through a student visa sponsorship and can help earn them a NAAB (National Architectural Accrediting Board) license to practice internationally.

BAC President Glen S. Leroy talks with students from George Brown College, image by Ryan Debergh

Anne Sado, President of George Brown College, spoke to the challenges of finding pathways locally in Ontario, indicating that this agreement is part of a larger strategy to help make George Brown students more competitive internationally. She thanked Dr. Adel Esayed, Dean of the Centre for Construction & Engineering Technologies, and Glen Leroy, President of Boston Architectural College, for their diligent work forming the partnership.

BAC President Glen S. Leroy and George Brown President Anne Sado sign the articulation agreement, image by Ryan Debergh

Program Coordinator Pietro Ferrari stated that pursuing accreditation in architecture through this partnership will only take five years, while if you were to pursue the same designation through the Canadian University system, it would take six. George Brown already has a similar agreement with Lawrence Technological University in Detroit, and is currently working on developing a similar partnership with a Canadian University. The agreements will lead to a more experienced crop of Canadian architects, which will also be good for the school and the city.