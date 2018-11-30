| by Jack Landau |

An application submitted to the City of Toronto seeks rezoning and Site Plan Approval for a new 29-storey condominium tower at 210 Bloor Street West, just across the street from the Royal Ontario Museum. The site is currently home to the two-storey Remenyi House of Music. The plan from developer Tribute Communities calls for a Core Architects-designed tower rising 111.4 metres in height, containing ground floor retail with condominium units above.

Site of the proposed development, image via submission to City of Toronto

Despite its proposed height, the building would contain just 42 generously-sized condominium suites, with a single two-bedroom layout 285 m² in area, and 41 three-bedroom units averaging 460 m² in area. No studio or single-bedroom units are included in the proposal, with Tribute evidently aiming to attract mostly established families looking to enjoy the luxury condo lifestyle. The building would have 126 m² of ground-floor retail space fronting onto Bloor.

210 Bloor West, image via submission to City of Toronto

The building would set itself apart from other avant-garde designs on the block with its own take on the geometries at play in the ROM's crystal, and at Exhibit Residences to the east. 210 Bloor West's east and west facades would be a tessellated pattern of interlocking triangles of tinted and reflective curtainwall glazing.

210 Bloor West, image via submission to City of Toronto

The ultra-slender north and south facades will consist of balconies, sheltered by glazing crimped at east and west ends. Uniformly straight balconies are planned for the lower and uppermost portions of the tower, while the stepped back mid-levels would feature a mix of straight and faceted balcony arrangements.

Residents would have access to 2,017 m² of indoor amenity spaces located in the south end of the second level, while private balconies are large enough to meet the City’s outdoor amenity requirements. The building would be served by a three-level underground parking garage containing 80 spaces for residents, to be accessed via a pair of car lifts at the rear of the building.

210 Bloor West, image via submission to City of Toronto