| by Jack Landau |

Just over four years since construction began on Sixty Colborne Condos from Freed Developments and Carttera Private Equities, the application of exterior finishings is winding down on the architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower at the southwest corner of King and Church in Downtown Toronto. The project topped out at its final 25-storey height in 2017.

Sixty Colborne viewed from the northeast, image by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy

The project's podium closely matches the height of surrounding buildings, while setting itself apart with a podium finished in orange-hued aluminum frames that make a textural and colourful contribution to the local urban fabric.

Facing west to the podium of Sixty Colborne, image by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy

With residents already occupying the building's 284 units, Sixty Colborne recently welcomed its first commercial tenant fronting the corner of King and Church. A new BMO branch opened here in mid-October, to be joined by additional retailers to the south, in spaces now available for lease.

Facing northwest to Sixty Colborne, image by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy

On the Colborne Street frontage, the main residential entrance is having finishing touches installed as well. Here, etched metal panels with what seems to be a leopard spot-inspired motif are being applied to the walls on either side of the lobby doors.

Finishing touches at the base of Sixty Colborne, image by Forum contributor RyanD

