| by Jack Landau |

It's been just over four months since we checked in on construction at Fieldgate's 90 Niagara, a boutique mid-rise condominium development being built just west of Bathurst Street in Toronto's King West area. At the time of our last update in July, the Giannone Petricone Associates-designed building had just topped out at its final 5-storey height. Since then, exterior details have begun to materialize, bringing the building closer to the aesthetic shown in pre-construction renderings.

Looking northwest to 90 Niagara, image by Forum contributor drum118

The building's lower two levels are being clad in a red brick finish that acts as a contextual bridge to the Victorian homes to the east. The bricks appear to be fully installed on the walls, while the finishes covering the insulation (yellow material) and waterproofing (blue material) on the frames around the ground and second floor windows have yet to be applied.

Cladding installation at 90 Niagara, image by Forum contributor drum118

Cladding installation is also wrapping up on the building’s upper floors, which are being finished in a combination of window wall panels with clear glazing with aluminum spandrel and mullions, set in a charcoal-tinted steel siding. Clear balcony glazing is also apparent on the east side of a fourth-floor terrace, more of it soon be installed at the west end of the terrace and the third floor balcony seen below.

Looking northeast to 90 Niagara, image by Forum contributor drum118

Once completed in 2019, the building will add 42 condominium units to the neighbourhood, in a mix of 27 one-bedrooms, 13 two-bedrooms, and 2 three-bedrooms.

90 Niagara, image courtesy of Fieldgate Urban

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.