by Jack Landau

Preparatory work is progressing for a mixed-use tower being built just south of King on Spadina in Downtown Toronto. Tricon House's 57 Spadina Avenue kicked off construction this past summer with the start of shoring for the 36-storey Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed tower. In the months since, crews from Michael Bros Excavation have been digging down towards a four-storey depth for the underground garage set to serve the residential, office, and retail tower.

Facing west across the 57 Spadina site, image by Forum contributor drum118

When we last checked in on the site in mid-September, crews were not quite a full level down, but two different shoring systems could be seen; a wood and steel pile and lagging system for the south wall, and a water-tight concrete caisson system for the north, east, and west sides. The pit has since grown much deeper in the weeks since.

Excavation at the 57 Spadina site, image by Forum contributor drum118

In September, a horizontal drilling rig had begun work on the first row of tiebacks used to secure the shoring walls to the surrounding soil. Excavation progress has since required work to begin on the second row of tiebacks, the locations of which have been marked in orange paint visible in recent images of the site.

Facing east across the 57 Spadina site, image by Forum contributor drum118

Once complete, 57 Spadina will add 286 residential rental units to the area, in a mix of 15 studios, 171 one-bedrooms, 74 two-bedrooms, and 26 three-bedrooms. The base of the building is set to feature 2,690 m² of commercial office space and 1,619 m² of retail space, including The Market By Longos, an urban concept grocery store.

57 Spadina, image courtesy of Tricon House

