It's been over five months since we checked in on construction progress at Enigma on the Park, a 9-storey condominium development from Aragon Properties, underway immediately north of MacGregor Park in Toronto's West End. When we last looked in on the Quadrangle-designed development back in June, the start of cladding installation had begun to reveal the topped-out building's signature chevron pattern.

In the months since, the majority of the building has been enclosed in the striking white and black-tinted aluminum panels.

A few areas of the building still await exterior finishing touches, including a section of the tallest volume's east facade. Windows on this part of the exterior are shaped to reinforce the chevron design.

Once complete in 2019, the project will introduce condominium and townhome suites to the neighbourhood, in a mix of 3 bachelor units with average sizes of 39 m², 38 one-bedroom units with average sizes of 57 m², 40 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 90 m², and 5 three-bedroom units with average sizes of 136 m². Photos show that patio furniture has appeared for some lower-level units, as preliminary occupancy gets underway in more complete parts of the building.

