| by Jack Landau |

Acclaimed Canadian architect and indigenous icon Douglas Cardinal will be hosting a lecture at Ryerson University this month as part of the Department of Architectural Science's ongoing 2018 lecture series. The event will discuss the way Indigenous communities approach planning through working with nature, including the use of one of our most abundant natural resources: wood. Drawing on Cardinal's experience bringing proper housing and planning to the Oujebougoumou and Ross River First Nations, the lecture will discuss the history and the changing face of wood construction brought on by innovative engineered timber products.

Douglas Cardinal, image courtesy of Ryerson University

Known for his designs' nature-inspired aesthetic with organic curves and natural materials, Douglas Cardinal has been recognized with 21 Honorary Doctorates, Gold Medals of Architecture in Canada and Russia, and an award from UNESCO for the best sustainable village. Cardinal has been titled an Officer of the Order of Canada and was awarded the declaration of “World Master of Contemporary Architecture” by the International Association of Architects.

The event is taking place on Friday, November 23rd 2018, running from 6:30 PM to 8 PM in Room 202 (the "PIT") at Ryerson University's 325 Church Street building.

The event is free and open to the public, though registration is required. Those unable to attend may livestream the event at this link.