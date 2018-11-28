| by Jack Landau |

After several months of construction, the next phase in The Daniels Corporation's City Centre community is gearing up to rise above Mississauga's Confederation Parkway and City Centre Drive intersection. Above grade progress is now evident for the 43-storey first phase of the two-tower Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre development, a Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed condominium complex.

Wesley Tower rising above grade, image by Forum contributor drum118

We last checked in on the project just over one month ago, when work was well underway on the underground garage's uppermost P1 level, and forming had just begun for the floors of the ground level. A month later, construction continues on the last elements of the P1 level at the site's northeast end, while work has moved above grade to the southwest.

P1 level at Wesley Tower, image by Forum contributor drum118

The latest photos from the site reveal that the first walls and columns have been formed for the building's ground level. At the west edge of the site, work has progressed up to the start of the second level, where a concrete pump is now active pouring the floors for the second of six podium levels.

Ground and 2nd floors taking shape at Wesley Tower, image by Forum contributor drum118

Wesley Tower's podium levels are expected to take a few months to form due to the changing floor layouts and large footprint. Work is expected to speed up significantly once forming begins for the more slender tower floors above. Once complete, the project will add even more density and street-fronting retail to this increasingly urban stretch of Confederation Parkway just west of Square One.

Wesley Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

