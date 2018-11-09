| by Jack Landau |

City to appoint ‘transit czar’ to oversee expansion; Fight for Oakville’s Glen Abbey Golf Course heading to Ontario Court of Appeal; North York Women’s Shelter building new $12-million facility; and more news:

City to appoint ‘transit czar’ to oversee expansion (Toronto Star)

Fight for Oakville’s Glen Abbey Golf Course heading to Ontario Court of Appeal (Toronto Star)

3rd Ford staffer leaves his post this month: reports (CityNews)

North York Women’s Shelter building new $12-million facility (Toronto Star)

5 freaky optical tricks to see at Toronto's new Museum of Illusions (Inside Toronto)

Census map shows Black people live in ‘segregated’ Toronto, professor says (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

National Bank Headquarters Celebrates Groundbreaking (Montreal)

Construction Begins on Archer (Calgary)

EPL Begins a New Chapter with Capilano Branch Debut (Edmonton)

Construction Crews Dig Deep at 1335 Howe Street (Vancouver)